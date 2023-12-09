Georgia deals with corruption better than others countries, Garibashvili says

9 Dec. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Georgian government website

On the eve of the EU summit, at which the issue of Georgia's candidate status will be decided, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili called Tbilisi the leader of Eastern Europe in the fight against corruption.

Today, on the International Anti-Corruption Day, the Chairman of the Government of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili, published a statement about the superiority of his republic over other states in this area.

Garibashvili admitted that bribes have not yet been eradicated in Georgia, but everything possible will be done to this end in the coming year, since zero corruption in the country is a priority goal of his government.

“Georgia celebrates International Anti-Corruption Day from the position of a regional and international leader. This year we have made even more efforts in the fight against corruption,”

– Irakli Garibashvili said.