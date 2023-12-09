Kazakhstan determined to maintain ties with Russia, Tokayev says

9 Dec. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Akorda website

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev confirmed Astana’s approach to interaction with Moscow at the level of strategic partnership and pointed out the need to continue Russian-Kazakh cooperation due to the national interests of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In an interview to Euronews, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that events taking place in the post-Soviet space and beyond will not prevent Astana from maintaining a strategic partnership with Moscow.

Tokayev recalled that Kazakhstan cannot lower the level of relations with Russia for geographical reasons (the longest land border is between the states) and for historical ones.

“We have traditions of cooperation that need to be preserved, or at least not abandoned. And I believe that, despite some upheavals in the international arena, we will continue to cooperate,”

– Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.