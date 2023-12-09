Stavropol region to build its own elevators

9 Dec. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

An unknown industrial company will invest over 1 bln rubles in the elevator construction in the Stavropol Territory. The government of Stavropol expects that locally produced elevators will help solve the problems of developers and major maintenance work in the region.

At the All-Russian ”Russia” exhibition and forum, representatives of the Governor of the Stavropol Territory, Vladimir Vladimirov, reported that the regional leadership and an unnamed industrial company signed an agreement on organizing the construction of elevators.

According to the document, the enterprise that designs equipment for elevators will be put into operation in the Stavropol region already next year. It will create up to 120 jobs.

The company, which signed an agreement with the government of Stavropol, will invest over 1 bln rubles in production. The planned capacity of the enterprise is more than 400 elevators per year.