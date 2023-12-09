Iran awaits breakthrough in contacts with Russia

9 Dec. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Ambassador Kazem Jalali spoke about Tehran's expectations for a sharp increase in the number and quality of contacts between Iran and Russia at all levels. According to him, over the past two years, the two states have held a record number of mutual business visits.

The official representative of Iran in Russia, Kazem Jalali, in an interview with Nour News, voiced Tehran’s expectations that in 2024-2026, Iran and the Russian Federation will sharply increase interaction in all areas.

Official Tehran is working to strengthen business contacts between companies of the two countries and organize trips for Iranian entrepreneurs to the Russian Federation. Jalali explained that the Iranian authorities are currently observing a decrease in the number of obstacles to interaction in the economic sphere and mutual interest in cooperation.