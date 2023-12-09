Russian bloggers detained in Armenia for hooliganism

9 Dec. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

An emergency incident occurred in Yerevan: during a trash stream, two Russian bloggers attacked sellers at a catering point and in a flower shop. Then they were attacked by local residents who decided to commit lynching.

According to the Investigative Committee of Armenia, two Russian citizens were detained in Yerevan on suspicion of hooliganism, and a criminal case was opened against the Yerevan residents who carried out lynching on the Russians.

Two Russian bloggers committed provocative acts in Yerevan: they attacked a seller at a food service point, throwing fruit at him, and a flower seller, trampling on his goods and shouting obscene curses.

Soon, one of the bloggers was found by a group of men in balaclavas - they cut off her hair and poured dye on her, thus organizing a lynching.