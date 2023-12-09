Georgian Military Road restricted for trucks

9 Dec. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Military Road, which was opened in the morning, is again closed to heavy vehicles due to a snowstorm.

The permit for truck traffic on the Georgian Military Road lasted less than 10 hours today. Snowfall once again made the mountain route too dangerous for heavy vehicles. There are no restrictions for other vehicles.

However, this time the ban on the passage of trucks was introduced not by Georgia, but by Russia. The movement was stopped by the decision of the North Ossetian Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation. A section of the Vladikavkaz-Lars highway is inaccessible for trucks. The duration of the ban has not been determined and will depend on weather conditions.

As a result, at least 3,500 heavy trucks are now stuck at the Georgian border. This number includes only those drivers who joined the electronic queue.

Earlier, the Georgian Military Road was closed to trucks in Georgia due to a strong snowstorm.