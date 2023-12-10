Sheikh Al Nahyan makes phone call to Ilham Aliyev

10 Dec. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Yesterday evening, the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, made a phone call to Baku. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held talks with him on bilateral relations and their prospects

The Presidents talked about ways to expand cooperation in the economy, primarily in green energy, where Azerbaijan and the UAE already have significant experience in joint projects.

The leaders of Azerbaijan and the UAE also exchanged positions on mutually interesting political topics of regional and international scale.

Ilham Aliyev noted the effectiveness of the World Summit on Climate Change held in Dubai, in which he himself participated at the end of November. The President also expressed gratitude to Sheikh Al Nahyan for the reception.