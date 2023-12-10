Yerevan ready to sign peace treaty with Baku until 2024

10 Dec. 11:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

In an interview with Armenian media, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan spoke about the possibility of signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan by the end of 2023 thanks to the launch of a bilateral dialogue and a high degree of agreement on the key document.

He stressed that the joint statement by the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia on the exchange of prisoners and the general improvement of relations is an unprecedented event. Grigoryan noted that the negotiations were conducted without mediators.

According to him, the joint statement of December 7, being rather humanitarian in nature, is a prologue to a peace treaty, since it demonstrates the parties' ability to negotiate and reach consensus.

In this regard, the upcoming meetings of Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers (in Washington) and Heads of state (presumably in St. Petersburg at the informal CIS summit) are especially important. Armen Grigoryan expressed confidence that they would yield results, and by the end of the month a peace treaty Baku and Yerevan can not only be prepared, but also signed.