Direct flights to connect Kazakhstan and UAE

10 Dec. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu discussed with his UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan the launching of direct flights between the two states. The promising first route will connect Astana and Abu-Dhabi.

For now, the parties discussed the potential of the route, which will be used by aircraft from Air Arabia and Etihad Airways.

Nurtleu stated the importance of the UAE for Kazakhstan as the main and traditional partner of the republic in the Middle East, noting that Astana's goal is to increase trade turnover to $1 billion.

In this regard, the Ministers spoke about continuing interaction in the areas of investment and high technology, confirming the mutual intention of the states to increase the volume of economic ties.