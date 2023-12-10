Iranian Foreign Ministry: "Nuclear deal" is outdated and does not yield results

10 Dec. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The deal on Iran's nuclear program is no longer valid, and attempts to revive it are increasingly unsuccessful. This statement was made by the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, during his speech to students at Tehran University.

According to the Minister, the country does not completely abandon the agreement, and it is ready to consider new proposals if they meet Iranian requirements.

"Today, the further we go, the more useless the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action becomes",

Hossein Amir Abdollahian said

In addition to this, the Minister added that Iran's red lines had been crossed many times, so the republic’s authorities were not ready to return to the current agreement.