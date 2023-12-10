UAE supports peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia

10 Dec. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The UAE authorities express support to the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia in their efforts to create sustainability and peace in the region. This information was published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates on its page.

The appeal states that the UAE Foreign Ministry highly appreciates the efforts made by the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia. The authorities of the Emirates also praised the recent negotiations between the two republics.

In addition to this, the ministry emphasized that the UAE was ready to support all events that would help to create security at the global and regional level. The Foreign Ministry also noted the importance of creating strong ties between Azerbaijan and Armenia.