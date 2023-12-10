"Southern Gas Corridor" comes to Serbia

10 Dec. 15:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, arrived in Serbia on a working visit.

The President took part in the launch of the Serbia-Bulgaria gas interconnector, through which Azerbaijan's liquefied natural gas will be shipped.

It is noted that the Heads of Bulgaria and Serbia, Rumen Radev and Aleksandar Vučić, also took part in the launch.

The Serbia-Bulgaria interconnector is located in the Serbian city of Niš, which is located near the state border with Bulgaria. This route is part of the Southern Gas Corridor.

Earlier, Serbia signed a contract with the Republic of Azerbaijan for the supply of 400 million cubic meters of gas via a new route by the end of 2024 .