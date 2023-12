11 Dec. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dollar exchange rate gained 10.25 kopecks to 92 rubles on December 11 as the trading session kicks off on the Moscow Exchange.

The euro exchange rate edged up by 58.25 kopecks to 99.22 rubles.

The yuan exchange rate added 2.35 kopecks to 12.81 rubles.