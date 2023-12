11 Dec. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

There is growing concern a second Donald Trump presidency could mean an American retreat from the continent and a gutting of NATO, The New York Times reported.

"Donald Trump has made it clear that he primarily sees NATO as a drain on American resources," The New York Times wrote.

It was noted that the ex-president has held that view for at least a quarter of a century.

Yet as he runs to regain the White House, Trump has said precious little about his intentions.