Vučić: Azerbaijan is true friend of Serbia

11 Dec. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan is a true friend of Serbia, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić said after the inauguration ceremony of the Serbia-Bulgaria gas interconnector.

"Azerbaijan is a true friend of Serbia. We will continue to work with Azerbaijan," he said.

According to the Serbian president, the new gas interconnector allows Serbia to access 6-7 LNG terminals, including from the Alexandropolis terminal in Greece.