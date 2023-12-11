Vučić: Azerbaijan is true friend of Serbia

Azerbaijan is a true friend of Serbia, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić said after the inauguration ceremony of the Serbia-Bulgaria gas interconnector.
"Azerbaijan is a true friend of Serbia. We will continue to work with Azerbaijan," he said.
According to the Serbian president, the new gas interconnector allows Serbia to access 6-7 LNG terminals, including from the Alexandropolis terminal in Greece.
"This allows Serbia to further strengthen its energy security in the future. It will ensure diversification and allow access to alternative sources. This project is of great importance for such regions of Serbia as Nis," Vučić said.