Europe refuses to hold military exercises with Armenia

11 Dec. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Union is not considering the possibility of holding joint military exercises with Armenia, European Commission’s Lead spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano said.

He stressed that the EU is not a military alliance, but "a political and economic community of values".

In addition, Stano said that within the EU there are no plans to conduct training for Armenian military personnel on the territory of EU member states.

According to the spokesperson, the EU is exploring the possibility of providing assistance to the Armenian army through the Europe Peace Foundation in a “non-lethal format,” but there are no specific solutions yet.

Earlier, it was reported that Paris will supply Yerevan with a total of 50 Bastion armored vehicles. Moreover, 24 armored vehicles have already been delivered to Armenia. In addition, Armenia signed an order for three GM200 radars from Thales and there is talk of a delivery of MISTRAL 3 surface-to-air missiles. The delivery of CAESAR artillery systems and VAB MK3 combat vehicles will be also studied.