Putin and Netanyahu discuss Gaza war

11 Dec. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the humanitarian situation in Gaza during a telephone conversation on Sunday, the Kremlin press service reported.

The discussion focused on the critical situation in the Palestine-Israel conflict zone, in particular, the disastrous humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

"Putin reaffirmed his principled position of rejecting and condemning terrorism in all its manifestations," the statement reads.

The Russian leader deemed it essential to avoid such grave consequences for the civilian population while countering terrorist threats.

"Russia is ready to provide all possible assistance to alleviate the suffering of civilians and de-escalate the conflict," the Kremlin said.

Putin and Netanyahu also expressed mutual interest in further cooperation on the evacuation of Russian citizens and their families, as well as the release of Israelis held in Gaza.

The sides agreed to continue contacts.