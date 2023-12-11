Iran charges EU diplomat with spying for Israel

11 Dec. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran held the first hearing for a Swedish citizen who was detained last year on charges of spying for Israel, Iranian media reported.

The prosecutor accused the man who was identified as Johan Floderus of “having links with Israeli elements” and gathering information for Israel in the framework of projects through American, Israeli and European institutes that were active against Iran.

According to the prosecutor, Floderus had traveled to Israel, worked with Swedish intelligence and transferred money to Iran for projects aimed to toppling its government. He asked the judge to prosecute Floderus based on articles of Iranian law that carry penalties from six months to capital punishment.

Judge Iman Afshari said a date for the next session will be decided later.