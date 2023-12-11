Tbilisi to become mediator between Baku and Yerevan?

11 Dec. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan on December 10 to discuss a number of issues, including Georgia's mediation between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Ambassador of Georgia to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataridze said Tbilisi's mediation is a peace initiative of the Prime Minister of Georgia.

He noted that a number of important issues will be discussed at the meetings, including the role of Georgia as a mediator in negotiations between Baku and Yerevan.

"Georgia’s mediation is very important,” Pataridze said.

Papuashvili's visit comes following an invitation by Azerbaijani counterpart Sahiba Gafarova.

The official will have meetings at both governmental and parliamentary levels during the official trip.

On December 11, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation headed by Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia Shalva Papuashvili.