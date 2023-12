11 Dec. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended until April 2, 2024.

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed a decision on the extension of the special quarantine regime in the country.

The special quarantine regime has been extended until 06:00 on April 2, 2024, to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection and its possible complications in Azerbaijan