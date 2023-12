11 Dec. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Sweden still has not fulfilled its promises under the counter-terrorism agreements, Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Güler said.

"Our Swedish friends are making the necessary efforts. However, Sweden has not yet kept its word, we expect this. Each country has its own parliament. We have one as well, one should not forget that it has the last say (considering the NATO bid)," Yasar Güler said.

He added that Turkey has an open door policy, and Finland's admission to NATO is proof of this.