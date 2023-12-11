Turkmenistan Airlines to fly between Moscow and Ashgabat again

11 Dec. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

From December 15, direct flights between the capitals of Russia and Turkmenistan will be operated by Turkmenistan Airlines again.

"Turkmenistan Airlines informs you that from December 15, 2023, regular passenger flights will be operated on the route Ashgabat - Moscow - Ashgabat",

the airline's message says.

The international flight was canceled on August 1 this year due to risks and the situation in the air zone of the Russian capital.

Planes of two more carriers (one Russian and one Turkmen) fly between Moscow and Ashgabat.