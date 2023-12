11 Dec. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Dagestani Prime Minister Abdulmuslim Abdulmuslimov said that Palestinian refugees would receive identification documents soon.

He noted that Palestinians would receive domestic and foreign passports, as well as other identification documents.

According to him, work is being carried out with citizens to determine their legal status in the country and the possibility of obtaining passports.

It should added that over the entire period the region accepted 154 refugees, 82 of them were children.