A new highway between Tashkent and Samarkand will be built in Uzbekistan, it will be toll.

The project was presented in Samarkand. A 305 km long toll road will relieve congestion on the old road. The toll road will be built on a public-private partnership basis.

It is expected that there it will possible to speed up to 150 km/h, and the fee will cost about $5.