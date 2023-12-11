Türkiye may return seasonal change of time

11 Dec. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye has been living in constant daylight saving time for more than seven years. Istanbul considers this practice depressive and see the need to return the change of time according to the seasons.

"This practice [of summer hours] is illogical, does not save [energy]. It creates safety problems, makes everyone depressed, and makes the start of the day bad for workers and students",

Mayor of Istanbul Ekrem İmamoğlu said.

The Istanbul mayor is a representative of the opposition Republican People's Party, which recently sent a proposal to the country's parliament to abandon permanent summer time.

In Türkiye, the clock change was stopped in the fall of 2016, it was assumed that the abandonment of winter time would save energy.