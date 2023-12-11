Tehran appreciates direct dialogue between Baku and Yerevan

11 Dec. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The joint statement of Baku and Yerevan, as well as the release of detainees on both sides, is a positive step, we welcome it, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said.

He noted that Tehran was ready to contribute to strengthening peace in the South Caucasus. According to him, this could be achieved by strengthening trust between the countries of the region.

In addition to this, Kanaani believes that the joint statement and the measures that followed it would establish peace and stability in Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. He added that Iran was ready to act for the sake of peace and security.