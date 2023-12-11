COP29 to be held in Azerbaijan

11 Dec. 22:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Baku will host the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) in 2024. It has become officially known in Dubai today.

The Minister of Ecology of the Azerbaijan Republic said that the Azerbaijani side was ready to hold this event.

"Azerbaijan, which has rich cultural heritage and dynamic energy, will be the right platform for the global community to come together again to solve the pressing problems of our time",

Mukhtar Babayev said.

Speaking to reporters, the Minister clarified that the event would take place in November next year. Babayev added that the Azerbaijani side must make serious preparations for the conference.