Baku and Brussels discuss establishing peace in South Caucasus

12 Dec. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Chief Advisor to the President of the Council of the European Union on Foreign Policy, Simon Mordue, in Brussels, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

The officials met within the framework of the EU's Eastern Partnership program.

Mutual cooperation of the parties was discussed at the meeting. In addition, issues of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia were discussed.

Bayramov visited Belgium on December 10 to participate in the meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Eastern Partnership member states.

During the visit, the minister is scheduled to speak at an event in Brussels and hold bilateral meetings.