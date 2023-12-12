Iran suggests referendum as solution to Palestinian issue

12 Dec. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The solution to the Palestinian question involves a referendum and that the Israeli regime does not believe in a two-state solution, Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said at an international forum in Doha.

"The only thing Iran and Israel share is that both do not believe in a two-state solution," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said.

The diplomat reiterated Iran's proposal that a referendum be held to determine the fate of Palestine, with only descendants of those who lived there prior to 1948 being permitted to vote.