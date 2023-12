12 Dec. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The EU foreign ministers have decided to expand the size of their civilian mission in Armenia from 138 to 209 personnel, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said.

"Today, the EU Council has made the decision to reinforce our civilian mission in Armenia, elevating our presence on the ground from 138 to 209 individuals," Borrell said.

According to the official, this significant increase aims to enhance stability along Armenia's international border with Azerbaijan.