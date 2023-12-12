Armenia has EU aspirations

12 Dec. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Both the Armenian government and people have European aspirations, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at the EU Eastern Partnership Ministerial meeting in Brussels.

According to Ararat Mirzoyan, Yerevan welcomes the European Commission’s decision to recommend the European Council to open accession talks with Moldova and Ukraine and to grant candidate status to Georgia.

"This decision is welcomed not only by the Government of Armenia but also people of Armenia, who also have European aspirations," the Armenian diplomat said.

The minister said the Eastern Partnership has contributed to the democratic transition of Armenia. He stressed that despite all the challenges the democratization process and implementation of the reform agenda did not stop in the country for a single moment.

Mirzoyan named the most recent manifestation of Yerevan's determination - the ratification of the Rome Statute. By joining the ICC Armenia contributed to the strengthening of the international legal order, while at the same time reclaiming its sovereign right of taking decisions based on its national interests, he expressed confidence.