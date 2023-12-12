Six-story apartment partially collapses in New York

12 Dec. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A six-story corner of a Bronx apartment building collapsed in New York, leaving apartments exposed like a stack of shelves.

Firefighters said they had searched the 12-foot-tall pile of debris left by the collapse of a seven-story building in the Bronx on Monday afternoon, and found that no one had died or been severely injured.

Fire Department officials said Monday night that two people had sustained minor injuries while evacuating the building.

The residents have been evacuated to a nearby school as the firefighters’ search continues.

The Fire Department said that it had arrived in under two minutes and cautioned that its investigation of the collapse was in preliminary stages. Commissioner Kavanagh said a canine unit had been brought to help search for anyone who might be trapped. A drone had also been deployed to help in the search.

There have been questions about the building’s safety for years, according to city building records.