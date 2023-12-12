Hamas and Israel may discuss new hostage exchange - report

12 Dec. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Palestinian radical movement Hamas and Israel may begin talks on a new deal to exchange hostages next week, Al Arabiya television reported, citing a Palestinian official.

"We expect major talks on a new prisoner exchange agreement next week. Hamas demanded a total ceasefire as it did not close the door to a humanitarian truce on new terms," the official said.

According to him, although "the way toward a new truce in the Gaza Strip is currently being paved, proper talks have yet to begin."

Earlier, Hamas official Osama Hamdan told Al Jazeera that there will be no negotiations or exchange of detainees until Israel's aggression against the Gaza strip stops.