Russia and Iran prepare "big" agreement

12 Dec. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Monday, the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, had a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry reports.

The parties discussed current issues of Russian-Iranian cooperation, as well as the results of the recent meeting of the Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Ebrahim Raisi.

The Ministers also agreed to speed up the approval of a new "big" interstate agreement. The Foreign Ministry noted that the document was at a high level of readiness.

In addition to this, the Ministers disscussed the conflict in the Middle East. Lavrov and Abdollahian emphasized the importance of a ceasefire and the provision of assistance to all civilians who suffered during the fighting