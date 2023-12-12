Gazprom Neft drills new well in Uzbekistan in 58 days

12 Dec. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian company Gazprom Neft completed drilling a well at a field in Uzbekistan ahead of schedule.

"Noyabrskneftegaz specialists have already completed the construction of a production well at the Shurtan field in Uzbekistan. It had been planned to do it in 88 days, but the well was drilled in 58 days",

General Director of the Gazpromneft-Noyabrskneftegaz enterprise Alexey Ogorodov said.

A new well was drilled by specialists at the Shurtan field as part of an agreement with Uzbekneftegaz. In October 2023, the Russian and Uzbek companies agreed to work on the optimization of the drilling wells' process in the republic and the creation of a drilling control center using Gazprom Neft digital tools.