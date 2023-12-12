Kazakhstan to connect Russia and China with new route

12 Dec. 18:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Kazakh authorities plan to implement a project on the construction of a shipping lock on the Irtysh River. The new route will help to connect Russia and China. This information was announced by the head of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Marat Karabaev, during his speech at a meeting of the government of the republic.

"Development of the transit capabilities of the transboundary Irtysh River. This will allow connecting Russia and China with new transport links. For the development of this route, the construction of a new shipping lock will be provided in the area of the city of Semey",

Marat Karabaev said.

According to the Minister, a port will be built near the village of Tugyl, from which a railway line will go to the state border with China. The length of the railway will be almost 100 km.

It is expected that the volume of cargo transported along the new route will be more than 2 million tons.