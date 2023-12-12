Georgia increases tourism revenues

12 Dec. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Profits from Georgia's tourism industry increased by 19% compared to last year. This information was published by the investment company Galt&Taggart.

It is noted that by the end of 2023 the republic will earn $4.2 billion. According to published data, for 11 months of this year the republic received $3.9 billion, which is 22% more compared to the same period in 2022. Last year, the republic received $3.5 billion.

According to experts, next year should be marked by an increase in tourism profits by 7%. It is expected to reach $4.5 billion.