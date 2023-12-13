Mizulina: no plans to block YouTube in Russia

13 Dec. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

There are no plans to further restrict video-sharing platform YouTube in Russia, head of the Safe Internet League Yekaterina Mizulina said, adding that an alternative to it should be devised in Russia.

"We do not have anything similar yet and won’t have it in the near future. In terms of restrictions, nothing like this is expected for now," the official said.

According to her, there is pretty much no good alternative to YouTube at the moment.