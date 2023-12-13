Moscow may host Baku-Yerevan settlement talks

13 Dec. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia expresses its readiness to hold negotiations on the Azerbaijani-Armenian settlement and hopes that Baku and Yerevan take into account the relevance of Moscow’s proposal, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said.

"Our proposal to hold peaceful negotiations on a settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia at Moscow is an open initiative for our partners from Azerbaijan and Armenia. We hope that Baku and Yerevan remember this," Galuzin said.

The diplomat also stressed that the expansion of the EU civilian observation mission in Armenia does not contribute to the resolution of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.