Israel flooding Hamas tunnels in Gaza

13 Dec. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli military has started pumping seawater into the system of tunnels in Gaza, as Israel believes they are used by Hamas fighters, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing U.S. officials.

"Early effort to flood tunnels is one of several techniques aimed at destroying network that underpins Hamas's operations," the report reads.

According to the report, the operation, which is part of an effort to destroy Hamas infrastructure, could take weeks.

Initiating the flooding, a process expected to span several weeks, began concurrently with Israel's installation of two additional pumps to supplement the five pumps added in the previous month. Preliminary tests were conducted last month.