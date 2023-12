13 Dec. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran will sign a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) members in Saint Petersburg on December 25, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mahdi Safari said.

According to the deputy minister , the agreement will pave the way for a significant increase in Iran’s trade with the EAEU countries.

Safari added that Iran is keen to cooperate with countries that offer preferential trade conditions.