13 Dec. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran and Saudi Arabia will start formal talks next week to resume direct scheduled flights between Tehran and Riyadh and other cities, Iran's Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Mohammadibakhsh said.

"There are no restrictions regarding the launch of direct flights from Tehran to Riyadh, or other cities," Mohammadibakhsh said.

He noted that a bilateral working group will start final negotiations next week to have non-haj flights between the two countries.