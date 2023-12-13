Snowdrifts in Moscow to reach record height

13 Dec. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Over the next three days, Moscow will see heavy snowfall, Russian Weather Service head Roman Vilfand said.

The height of snowdrifts will reach a record 40-50 centimeters by the weekend.

"On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday it will snow in Moscow. The city will become really snowy. Things will be the most difficult on the last working day - heavy snow, blizzards, winds up to 17 m/s, snow drifts on the roads," Vilfand said.

However, according to him, reports that it will be the "snowfall of the century" are an exaggeration.

During these days, 15-20 mm of precipitation will fall on Moscow, which will lead to a record growth of snowdrifts.

"After this snowfall, the height of snowdrifts will reach an unprecedented height of 40-50 centimeters. Before that, the highest snow cover for December 16 goes back to 1919 - 32-33 centimeters, and on December 17 - 36 centimeters in 1941. After these snowfalls, the record will certainly be broken," Vilfand said.

On Saturday and Sunday, however, precipitation in the capital will be negligible, Vilfand noted.