UN General Assembly adopts resolution demanding humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

13 Dec. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a draft resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire between Israel and Palestine in Gaza.

The non-binding resolution, presented by Egypt with the support of nearly 100 countries, including Türkiye, passed with 153 votes in favor as the 193-member General Assembly gathered for an emergency special session on Palestine.

Ten countries, including the US, Israel and Austria, voted against the resolution, while 23 countries including the UK, Germany, Italy and Ukraine abstained from voting.

In addition to demanding a cease-fire, the resolution expressed grave concern over the "catastrophic humanitarian situation" in Gaza and the suffering of Palestinian civilians.

The draft resolution also demanded the "immediate and unconditional release" of all hostages as well as ensuring humanitarian access.