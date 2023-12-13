Turkey starts exporting chicken eggs to Russia

13 Dec. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

First Turkish companies started exporting chicken eggs to Russia, Chairman of the Board of the Central Union of Egg Producers of Turkey Ibrahim Afyon said.

"The first three our companies started supplies. Twenty-one Turkish companies in total received permits for chicken eggs supplies to Russia. There will be no problem with exports; we are ready to cover all needs of the Russian side," Afyon said.

It was reported earlier that the Russian agricultural watchdog authorized chicken eggs supplies for twenty-one enterprises from Turkey amid the egg price hike in Russia.

Turkey is annually producing about seventy million chicken eggs and ranks ninth globally as regards this indicator.