Azerbaijan and Armenia exchange prisoners

13 Dec. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An exchange of detained servicemen between Azerbaijan and Armenia took place in the direction of Bala Jafarli village of Gazakh district on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

The servicemen have been handed over to the Azerbaijani side.

Huseyn Akhundov and Agshin Babirov went missing in April 2023 in the Shahbuz district of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, bordering Armenia, due to low visibility in bad weather conditions. They were later apprehended by Armenian soldiers.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has released 32 Armenian personnel as a gesture of peace, inspired by humanist ideals: 26 of them were detained near Hadrut in December 2020, 6 others were detained at the border at separate times.