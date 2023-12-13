CIS mission to monitor elections in Azerbaijan

13 Dec. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) observation mission will work at the upcoming elections in Azerbaijan, Belarus and Russia, CIS Secretary General Sergei Lebedev said.

"Next year will be a year of elections in the leading states of our commonwealth. The first election, a presidential election, will take place in Azerbaijan in February, then there will be elections in Belarus, and the presidential election in the Russian Federation will be held in March," Lebedev said.

He stressed that the CIS Executive Committee has already begun preparations to monitor these elections, BelTA reported.