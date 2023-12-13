Reopening of Krasnodar airport to reduce prices for holidays

13 Dec. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Vera Romashkina/Vestnik Kavkaza

The resumption of work of the Krasnodar airport will help to reduce the cost of holidays on the Black Sea coast next summer.

The next summer season on the Black Sea coast of Russia can please travelers with low prices. The cost reduction is possible due to the opening of the airport in Krasnodar, the head of the Russian Union of Travel Industry, Yuri Barzykin, said.

He noted that this year a record number of tourists came to the resorts of the Krasnodar Territory and Crimea, despite the fact that the Krasnodar airport was not operational. The airports of Sochi and Mineralnye Vody were operating at maximum capacity.

“I don’t think that due to the reopening of the Krasnodar airport, Sochi or Kavminvody are losing tourists, but Gelendzhik and Anapa will definitely benefit thanks to improved logistics. They will benefit not only in convenience, but also in time and, accordingly, cost. Crimea will also benefit, as it will be easier to get there. Thus, local health resorts will be able to add 10-15% to their occupancy,”

- Yuri Barzykin said.