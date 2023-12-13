Traffic to be limited in Sochi for New Year

13 Dec. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

During the New Year holidays, Sochi authorities are asking residents not to travel in private cars. The access to ski resorts will be closed to vehicles with summer tires.

The authorities of Sochi announced restrictions on traffic in the city and the mountain cluster due to the New Year holidays and a large flow of tourists. Ski resorts will only be accessible by cars with winter tires, the press service of the Sochi administration informs.

“Entry into the mountain cluster on vehicles without winter tires will be limited in accordance with the updated regulations on the admission of vehicles to operation, which came into force on September 1, 2023,”

– the Sochi administration informs.