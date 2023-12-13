Azerbaijan, EBRD discuss cooperation issues

13 Dec. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A meeting between the head of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the first vice-president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development took place in London.

The central topic of negotiations between Mikail Jabbarov and Jürgen Rigterink was issues of interaction.

“During the meeting, Jabbarov noted the importance that Azerbaijan attaches to the development of ties with the bank and expressed gratitude for the long-term and ongoing support for the economic development of the country,”

– the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan reports.